Mercedes-Benz Recalls 17,687 Older Vehicles in Australia Over Brake Fault

Mercedes-Benz has issued an urgent recall for 17,687 vehicles in Australia, citing a fault with the fitted brake booster. According to the recall notice, affected models include ML-Class, GL-Class, and R-Class vehicles.
Model years 2005 to 2013 for dealer-bought cars, or up to 2016 for privately imported R-Class vehicles, are targeted.
The German car manufacturer says the sealing of the brake booster in the models mentioned above may corrode, leading to a reduction of braking performance. In cases of severe corrosion, the brake booster could be damaged due to hard braking.
“The corrosion might lead to leakage of the brake booster and a reduction in braking performance. In cases of very severe corrosion, hard braking may damage the brake booster resulting in a reduction of braking performance,” is stated in the recall notice, and Mercedes-Benz urges owners of affected vehicles to “stop driving immediately” and get in touch with an authorized service center.
This means that, if you own one of the listed models, you shouldn’t get behind the wheel of your car until it gets inspected. The authorized service center will either send a technician to check your vehicle or arrange a tow truck for you, free of charge.
A visual inspection will be performed first, and if signs of “advance corrosion” are noticed, service center technicians will perform a guided diagnostic test. If the brake system fails the test, the faulty part will be replaced. The company has promised to arrange alternate transport solutions for the affected owners.
“We consistently set the very highest standards for safety and quality – regardless of whether this leads to a recall involving a single vehicle or a larger number of vehicles,” the company has said.
Mercedes-Benz AG also recalled 292,287 examples of the same models in the United States last week. The company ensured owners that no crashes, injuries, or deaths had been recorded due to the issue.
The German car manufacturer says the sealing of the brake booster in the models mentioned above may corrode, leading to a reduction of braking performance. In cases of severe corrosion, the brake booster could be damaged due to hard braking.
“The corrosion might lead to leakage of the brake booster and a reduction in braking performance. In cases of very severe corrosion, hard braking may damage the brake booster resulting in a reduction of braking performance,” is stated in the recall notice, and Mercedes-Benz urges owners of affected vehicles to “stop driving immediately” and get in touch with an authorized service center.
This means that, if you own one of the listed models, you shouldn’t get behind the wheel of your car until it gets inspected. The authorized service center will either send a technician to check your vehicle or arrange a tow truck for you, free of charge.
A visual inspection will be performed first, and if signs of “advance corrosion” are noticed, service center technicians will perform a guided diagnostic test. If the brake system fails the test, the faulty part will be replaced. The company has promised to arrange alternate transport solutions for the affected owners.
“We consistently set the very highest standards for safety and quality – regardless of whether this leads to a recall involving a single vehicle or a larger number of vehicles,” the company has said.
Mercedes-Benz AG also recalled 292,287 examples of the same models in the United States last week. The company ensured owners that no crashes, injuries, or deaths had been recorded due to the issue.