Mercedes-Benz Expected To Discontinue S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet

Introduced in May 2013 for the 2014 model year, the W222 is the best S-Class of them all in terms of… well, everything. Come 2020, the W223 will bring forth the seventh generation of the long-running luxurious sedan.
The question is, will the S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet follow suit? Referring to “a lack of demand," Automobile Magazine reports “they will not be replaced.” As if that wasn’t enough of a bummer, the S-Class “will not offer the strikingly beautiful four-door coupe model that was under consideration.”
Automobile Magazine doesn’t cite a source with knowledge of the matter or announcement from Mercedes-Benz, marking this news as nothing more than a rumor. On the other hand, there’s no denying the coupe and cabriolet aren’t doing as well as the sedan from a commercial standpoint.
Back in August 2018, Mercedes-Benz Australia priced the S 560 Coupe at 314,900 dollars from the get-go, translating to a drop of 44,000 dollars compared to the pre-facelift. As if that wasn’t enough, the 8 Series from BMW will continue to steal sales from the three-pointed star.
Even if the S-Class will lose the Coupe and Cabriolet variants, everyone is looking forward to 2020 and the EQS. An electric sedan that will take on the Tesla Model S and next generation of the Jaguar XJ, the EQS will utilize a different platform that Mercedes-Benz calls MEA. The MEA1 of the EQC 400 4Matic, for example, is derived from the MHA of the GLC.
Codenamed C217, the S-Class Coupe based on the W222 is the first coupe from Mercedes-Benz to carry the S-Class nameplate since 1992. That’s the year when the C126 went out of production, called SEC for S-Klasse, Einspritzmotor (German for fuel injection), and Coupé.
The A217 was unveiled in 2015 at the International Motor Show Germany, featuring a pyrotechnically actuated roll-over safety system. The crowing achievement of the S-Class Cabriolet is the Maybach S 650, a limited-edition mode priced at $335,000 in the U.S. of A.
