Here's a Compilation of the Stupidest G-Class Crashes Ever

24 Feb 2019, 21:58 UTC
Mercedes recently launched a brand new generation of the G-Class, built from the ground up with modern suspension and safety technology. So let's take a look back at the older model and some of the wonderfully entertaining crashes it's been involved in.
There's something oddly satisfying about a G-Class crash. A new one usually costs at least $100,000, plus it's tall and heavy. So it's like an elephant falling over while lighting $100 bills on fire.

To be fair, some of these crashes are not caused by the G-Class drivers, but they are all stupid. These Russian intersections are set up in an unsafe way, often allowing left turns into three or four oncoming lanes. Traffic lights are sometimes absent but get ignored even when present.

The YouTube compilation starts with a G-Class ramming into another car. Moments later, the entire thing is engulfed in flames. What more could you want from a video like this?

After watching this video and several like it, we've realized that the Gelandewagen is more prone to falling over than almost any other luxury SUV. And it can do so at much lower speeds than a sedan or hatchback, which usually need to break the speed limit before ending up on their side.

Something else many of these G-Class owners have in common is a feeling of entitlement. Some make turns from the wrong lanes, others cut people off, and sometimes they even drive in the opposite lane. These are all thing we wouldn't try in an SUV that's not very agile or good at breaking.

Of course, there's even a couple of drivers who try to ram their "opponents" off the road. Road rage is a thing, so we're not surprised that people who think they've bought a tank also arm themselves with guns.

