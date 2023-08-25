Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV Lands Down Under With $195k Price Tag

Based on the EVA platform of the EQS Sedan, the EQS SUV is a luxury crossover with three-row seating and rather divisive styling. Even more garish in Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV form, the all-electric model is heading to Australia in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV.
As the headline implies, prepare 194,900 kangaroo bucks – at the very least – excluding the on-road costs. The starting price for Australia converts to 125,170 freedom eagles at current exchange rates. Firing up the US configurator shows a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $107,400.
In addition to a jacked-up soap bar, what are you getting for this money? First and foremost, a 400-volt electrical architecture. Merc is expected to update the EVA platform to 800 volts – with 800 being the norm in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – in 2025.
The 4MATIC in uppercase letters in the model's name refers to a dual-motor setup. Said electric motors develop 265 kW and 800 Nm at full chatter (make that 355 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque), whereas the driving range is rated at 592 kilometers (368 miles) in the NEDC. A standard that Europe dropped in favor of WLTP, the New European Driving Cycle is way off the mark. Over in the United States, the EPA estimates up to 285 miles (459 kilometers) for this variant of the EQS SUV.
Extremely disappointing, but alas, that is what happens when automakers rush a product to market instead of putting a little more effort into the stuff that actually matters. Rather than making sure the EQS SUV is the best a luxury electric three-row sport utility vehicle can be in 2023, the Stuttgart-based automaker came up with new ways of maximizing profits.
The EQS 450 4MATIC SUV features rear-axle steering with up to 10 degrees of steering angle from the factory, but customers get 4.5 as standard. If you want 10 degrees for better maneuverability and stability, prepare to pony up 2,900 Australian dollars (1,870 American dollars).
Two charging cables for 240-volt plugs and AC chargers are provided, along with AIRMATIC air suspension, continuously variable damping, the AMG Line interior, a head-up display, a wireless charging pad for compatible mobile devices, and 15 speakers for the Burmester 3D premium audio system. Equipped with 21-inch alloys, the EQS 450 4MATIC SUV can be fitted with MBUX Hyperscreen for an extra 6,700 Australian dollars (4,305 American dollars).
The single most expensive optional extra in this part of the world is the Comfort Plus Package, adding 11,700 kangaroo bucks or 7,520 freedom eagles to the final price. That bundle of cash buys additional entertainment for the second-row occupants. More specifically, the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System. Wireless headsets, an MBUX tablet integrated into the second-row armrest, pillow-style head restraints, heating for both the second and third row, the ENERGIZING Package Plus Package, and the AIR BALANCE Package are also included.
Had it been your money on the line, would you spend it on the EQS SUV or the internal combustion-engined and better-styled GLS SUV?
If you thought loot boxes ruin AAA video games like FIFA 23, well, that's exactly what the future of car ownership shapes up to be. Longer, taller, and slightly wider than the EQE SUV, the EQS SUV flaunts electrically reclining second-row backrests. Luggage capacity ranges between 195 liters (6.9 cubic feet) behind the third-row seats in their upright position to a whopping 2,100 liters (74.1 cubic feet) with the second and third row folded.
