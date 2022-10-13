Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Teased Again, Will Premiere This Weekend

The all-electric sedan that Mercedes-Benz refers to as EQE will receive a jacked-up sibling on Sunday, October 16th, at 8:00 pm CEST. According to the Three-Pointed Star of Stuttgart, their newest utility vehicle will make its digital world premiere together with a to-be-confirmed AMG variant.
“One of the most spacious representatives of its class” is best viewed as the all-electric sibling of the GLE. It “comes with a harmoniously digitalized interior” that features a digital instrument cluster, a humongous central display for the infotainment system, and another display on the passenger side of the dashboard. The somewhat distracting interior is bathed in ambient lighting on the dashboard, door panels, and front seats.
The two-tone interior teased by the German automaker is complemented by a predictable-looking exterior. Up front, customers are presented with a lightbar that connects the headlights, a black-finished grille, and what appears to be two large air intakes at the extremities of the front bumper. Functional or not, we can’t tell for certain from this low-light teaser photo.
Similar to the full-size EQS and EQS SUV, as well as the mid-size EQE, the latest member of the Mercedes-Benz EQ family is based on the Electric Vehicle Architecture. Shortened to EVA, this platform will be joined by the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) for compact applications in 2024.
Internally referred to as X294, the newcomer is expected to arrive in showrooms next year with either single- or dual-motor powertrain options. Whatever AMG variants are in the offing, our educated guess is that every single go-faster variant will be offered exclusively with all-wheel drive.
In the sedan’s case, AMG offers the 43 and 53 series with 469 and 677 horsepower on deck. Torque isn’t too shabby either at 633 and 738 pound-foot (858 and 1,000 Nm). The EQE comes exclusively with a 90.6-kWh battery pack that enables a WLTP range of up to 660 kilometers (410 miles) in the rear-drive EQE 350 that produces 288 hp and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm).
