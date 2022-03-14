2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spied Uncamouflaged With Blobby Design

Following the four-door sedan, the Mercedes-Benz EQE family prepares to welcome a high-riding sibling. Unimaginatively named EQE SUV, this fellow is due to premiere in the second half of 2022 for MY 2023.
Believed to bear the X294 codename, this fellow has been recently spotted without any sort of camouflage. The carparazzi photographed the featured vehicle at a test facility just outside Stuttgart as it was loaded in a truck.
Based on the predominately orange body panels, we are dealing with a production-spec prototype that appears to have been crashed for safety research purposes based on the damaged front grille and hood. Also worthy of note, Volvo used orange XC60 prototypes for crash testing back in March 2017, right after they debuted the SPA-based SUV in Geneva.
First spied in October 2021, the aerodynamic SUV is rocking a blobby exterior design shared with its four-door sedan twin. Gifted with slightly more ground clearance and a fifth door in the guise of an upright liftgate, the newcomer also presents framed side windows and a traditional hood compared to the EQE sedan’s frameless side windows and clamshell-style hood.
The platform on which the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is based is called MEA, also known as the EVA2 as if someone in Stuttgart is a massive fan of Evangelion Unit-02 from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Developed for both single- and two-motor applications, this architecture can also be adapted for high-performance variants. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ comes to mind with its optionally available 751 hp and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Nm).
The Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+, meanwhile, is downrated to 677 hp and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) because it would’ve cannibalized with its bigger sibling. Lower down the spectrum, we should look forward to the dual-motor EQE SUV 43 4Matic and rear-wheel-driven EQE SUV 350 variants.
Every single Mercedes EQE available right now comes with a 100-kWh battery pack that offers a usable capacity of 90 kWh. Driving range tops 660 kilometers (410 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which means the newcomer will fare slightly worse.
Based on the predominately orange body panels, we are dealing with a production-spec prototype that appears to have been crashed for safety research purposes based on the damaged front grille and hood. Also worthy of note, Volvo used orange XC60 prototypes for crash testing back in March 2017, right after they debuted the SPA-based SUV in Geneva.
First spied in October 2021, the aerodynamic SUV is rocking a blobby exterior design shared with its four-door sedan twin. Gifted with slightly more ground clearance and a fifth door in the guise of an upright liftgate, the newcomer also presents framed side windows and a traditional hood compared to the EQE sedan’s frameless side windows and clamshell-style hood.
The platform on which the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is based is called MEA, also known as the EVA2 as if someone in Stuttgart is a massive fan of Evangelion Unit-02 from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Developed for both single- and two-motor applications, this architecture can also be adapted for high-performance variants. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ comes to mind with its optionally available 751 hp and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Nm).
The Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+, meanwhile, is downrated to 677 hp and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) because it would’ve cannibalized with its bigger sibling. Lower down the spectrum, we should look forward to the dual-motor EQE SUV 43 4Matic and rear-wheel-driven EQE SUV 350 variants.
Every single Mercedes EQE available right now comes with a 100-kWh battery pack that offers a usable capacity of 90 kWh. Driving range tops 660 kilometers (410 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which means the newcomer will fare slightly worse.