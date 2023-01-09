Mercedes-Benz EQA Facelift Shows Revised Front and Rear Ends in New Spy Photos

Codenamed H243, the EQA isn’t sold in the United States. Manufactured at the Rastatt plant in Germany, the battery-electric utility vehicle is closely related to the GLA. In production since 2021 for the 2022 model year, the smallest member of the EQ series will receive a well-deserved refresh this year. Recently spied with minimal camouflage on the liftgate and front end, the EQA in the photo gallery features the longest range of the bunch if the 250+ badging on the tailgate isn’t there only for show.

13 photos