Mercedes-Benz EQA Facelift Shows Revised Front and Rear Ends in New Spy Photos

Codenamed H243, the EQA isn’t sold in the United States. Manufactured at the Rastatt plant in Germany, the battery-electric utility vehicle is closely related to the GLA. In production since 2021 for the 2022 model year, the smallest member of the EQ series will receive a well-deserved refresh this year. Recently spied with minimal camouflage on the liftgate and front end, the EQA in the photo gallery features the longest range of the bunch if the 250+ badging on the tailgate isn’t there only for show.
Considered a compact in Europe and a subcompact by American standards, the EQA doesn’t show much in the way of aesthetic improvements. The design of the front lower air intake opens the list of changes, along with different graphics for the headlights. We also expect a slightly tweaked front grille design, aligned with newer models. As ever, it will be fully enclosed because an open grille would hurt the vehicle’s driving range estimate.
Out back, you can tell the bumper has been refreshed as well. The strip of camouflage that covers the taillights pretty much confirms new graphics for said taillights. No camouflage is featured on the dashboard, which probably means that minimal changes are in the offing for the facelift.
Given the breakneck pace of advancements in automotive infotainment solutions, we’re also expecting a software update focused on the user interface and artificial intelligence. Regarding the latter, the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system is rocking clever AI designed to make voice control more versatile in more scenarios. “Hey Mercedes” and a simple voice command pretty much sums up the system.
Twinned with the EQB, which is available from a whopping $54,500 stateside, the EQA isn’t exactly affordable either. Back home in Germany, it retails at 50,777.30 euros, which converts to $54,500 at current exchange rates. No fewer than four variants are offered, starting with the front-wheel-drive 250 and long-range 250+. Higher up the spectrum, the 300 4MATIC and 350 4MATIC are AWD, hence the 4MATIC suffix.
Prospective customers of the 250 can expect 188 horsepower and 284 pound-feet (385 Nm) of torque on tap. Zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes 8.9 seconds, and the WLTP-rated driving range is 493 kilometers (306 miles) thanks to a 69.7-kWh battery with a usable capacity of 66.5 kilowatt hours. The standard battery is shared with the 300 4MATIC and 350 4MATIC. Only the front-wheel-drive 250+ gets a small boost in this regard, namely 73.9 kWh gross or 70.5 kWh usable.
Arguably the best EQA that money can buy nowadays, the 250+ produces the same horsepower and torque as the 250. It’s three-tenths of a second quicker to 62 miles per hour, and the WLTP-rated driving range is 531 kilometers (330 miles) on the combined test cycle. Regardless of specification, top speed is capped at 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph).
