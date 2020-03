AMG

There's nothing exceptional here; it's just an E 300 from 2017, which packs your average 2.0-liter turbo engine. However, its owner decided to go for the most aggressive wheel setup, and it looks very JDM.With the wheels mounted strangely, as if the suspension were broken, this Mercedes' unconventional stance immediately draws your attention. The demon camber or "hellaflush" style is becoming popular again all over the world, with 86s being particularly prone to this transformation. However, it originated decades ago in Japan.The style is believed to be an exaggeration of what you see in the racing scene. A bit of camber, which is the angle at which the wheel and tire stand relative to the road, can help with cornering. Positive camber, where the top of the tire sticks out, is also a thing, mainly in racing on banked tracks.Adding a bit of this stuff is as easy as playing with some camber bolts. However, we think this amount required the owner to go nuts with custom-fabricated suspension. And it's "static" camber, which means the E-Class is forever doomed to roll around on the inner lip of its tires. All this would be pointless without a set of dope wheels that almost touch the fenders with their lip. Something tells us owner Hiro is a garage owner.On a side note, we think that Mercedes really messed up by not having a realversion of the E-Class Coupe. There have been E43 and E53 models, but six-cylinder AMGs are like vegetarian burgers or Diet Coke, in that you never get the full experience.