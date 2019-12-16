Yellow Lada With Leather Engine Bay Is Soviet Hellaflush

The Carnage of Metal, Flesh and Magnets of 6 Underground

We just love finding people still doing interesting things with old Socialist Bloc sweethearts. And unlike the Dacia 1300 from yesterday , this one is real. 11 photos



Lada is still alive and kicking, cranking out affordable sedans and crossovers for the average Russian driver. However, they'll probably never make anything as iconic as the 2103. And this one could be the most interesting one in the country right now. Good job, Sergey!



The first thing that jumps at you is the Hellaflush stance, featuring alloys that stick out and touch the fenders. These aren't your average aftermarket alloys either, as they have 9.5-inch magnesium centers from the Soviet-era held by 15-inch polished aluminum barrels taken from a Japanese truck.



It's got air suspension too, an Accuair tank in the trunk plus some components from an 80s BMW, the E21. The second thing that draws us to this project is the engine.



The Lada 2103 is, in fact, based in a Fiat. The stock engine in this one has been replaced by a 2-liter DOHC inline-four from a Fiat 132. These used to be really popular among British hot rodders and it's linked to the most successful setup in the history of the WRC.



The heritage of the powertrain is somehow overshadowed by the attention to detail. Sergey fully stripped it of ugly components, fitted Dellorto double carburetors, wrapped the headers and ended with a shotgun double-exhaust.



