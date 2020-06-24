Mercedes-Benz Cars to Be Powered by NVIDIA Tech from 2024

For reasons that have little to do with the auto industry itself, the development of autonomous vehicles seems to have hit a dead end. The crazy advancements made as recently as two years ago seem to have been all but forgotten, and there is no recent official word on how work is progressing, if it does at all.
The most recent piece of information in this field came last week, when Mercedes-Benz and BMW announced they are parting ways and will no longer work together on the development of automated driving systems.
When the announcement was made, one of the reasons cited was the inability to “hold detailed expert discussions and talk to suppliers about technology roadmaps.” Weirdly enough, as soon as the divorce became public, Mercedes found a new partner.
That new partner is NVDIA, an older favorite of the Germans. The company will enter an agreement with Mercedes “to create a revolutionary in-vehicle computing system and AI computing infrastructure.” The technology should be deployed on three-pointed star cars from 2024.
The system will be based on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform and will be offered as standard on Mercs of the future. It will come with a long list of highly advanced capabilities, including automated driving on regular routes (Level 2 and 3 autonomous driving) and automated parking (Level 4).
"We are delighted to be able to extend our cooperation with NVIDIA. Jensen and I know one another well and we have spent a great deal of time talking about the goals and potential of next generation vehicle computing architecture. This new platform will become an efficient, centralized and software-defined system in our future Mercedes-Benz vehicles,” said in a statement Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.
"NVIDIA’s AI computing architecture will help us streamline our journey towards autonomous driving. These new capabilities and upgrades will be downloaded from the cloud, improving safety, increasing value and extending the joy of ownership for all Mercedes-Benz customers.”
No other details on the collaboration were announced at this time.
