More on this:

BMW Parts Ways with Mercedes-Benz on Automated Cars Research

The past few years have seen an unprecedented collaboration between BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The two German giants have not started sharing platforms or engines, but they did tie the knot when it comes to car sharing and autonomous cars development. But as it often happens, the increasing love story between the two is beginning to come to an end, at least in some respects. 154 photos



Saying “the timing is not right for successful implementation of the cooperation,” BMW announced each of the parties involved is now free to see other people (sorry, companies), depending on the needs that arise from their separate take on the matter.



As it usually happens in couples, BMW and Mercedes are to remain friends and keep working together on other of their joint projects, and neither side excludes a return to a collaboration in this field if the stars align.



“We have systematically further developed our technology and scalable platform with partners like Intel, Mobileye, FCA and Ansys,” said in a statement Klaus Fröhlich, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Development.



"Our current technology generation offers very strong, sustainable potential: With extremely powerful sensors and computing power, our robust modular system puts us in an excellent position to offer our customers what they need for many years.”



Together with Audi, BMW and



