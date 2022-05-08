Mercedes-AMG GT4 Goes Missing, Thieves Cannot Enjoy the "Drive Like You Stole It" Saying

Early Friday morning thieves stole a white 2019 GMC Denali HD pick-up truck and its attached trailer from a San Antonio parking lot. Inside the trailer was a 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 race car. The owner, whose identity remained anonymous, told KENS 5 in an interview that he returned around 8 a.m. on Friday and did not find the car where he had left it.

