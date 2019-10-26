autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Spied in Detail at the 'Ring, Makes Machine Gun Noises

26 Oct 2019, 20:36 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
There's a good chance that by the end of the next decade, most German cars will be like household appliances, powered exclusively by electricity. But right now, few cars embody the era of excess better than the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63.
3 photos
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Bombards Nurburgring With Messerschmitt Sounds2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Bombards Nurburgring With Messerschmitt Sounds
This is a performance SUV with buckets of heritage, and the 4-liter V8 being slightly smaller than its predecessors honestly doesn't bother us. Sure, a highly modified 5.5-liter like you had in the old GL 63 sounds better, but for a stock setup, this system is pretty good.

Audi keeps complaining that the new decibel targets are messing with its performance cars, but from what we can tell, AMG is not affected. Maybe after Dieselgate, we'll learn about a Decibelgate where another German company cheats on its test. Soundgate? Exhaustgate? We should trademark these in advance.

It's pretty reasonable to expect the GLE 63 to have the same power output as the E63 - a maximum of 612 horsepower top-shelf S model. But there's an unknown in the equation, and that's the EQ Boost technology. There's already a mild-hybrid system adding power to the GLE 580, and that also has a 4-liter V8.

Whichever number Mercedes goes for, it will have to take the BMW X5 M into consideration, as well as the Audi RS Q8. 625 and 600 horsepower are the numbers you're wondering about, in both cases thanks to bi-turbo V8 engines.

As for the styling, the AMG model is clearly the best version of the new GLE. It has the best grille, intakes, and bodywork. The real exhaust pipes and super-sized alloys also get our vote of approval. But inside, you're still going to be in one of the most luxurious vehicles on the road, capable of cooling, heating or massaging every inch of your body while keeping an eye out for potential hazards.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 GLE-Class GLE Coupe spyshots spy video
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ready for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTEReady for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTE
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day