Meet the Newest Private Jet for Luxury Charter in Dubai

A luxury hospitality brand is the first customer to operate Dubai's new ACJ TwoTwenty private jet. This fresh luxury aircraft resulted from a collaboration between Airbus and Comlux. Its opulent cabin took more than a year to complete.
At the end of 2021, the ACJ TwoTwenty was taking to the sky for the first time in Canada. Based on the Airbus A220-100, the ACJ was announced in 2020 as one of its class's most efficient and sustainable aircraft.
The TwoTwenty was designed for connections such as Tokyo-Dubai, Beijing-Melbourne, or Los Angeles-London. Powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, it promises a remarkable range of 6,502 miles (10,500 km) in addition to a maximum speed of Mach 0.82 (629 mph).
At the same time, the next-generation aircraft burns significantly less fuel (up to 25%) compared to previous models, with a considerable reduction in noise levels as well. Featuring the latest in materials and fly-by-wire technology, the new ACJ was described as more reliable and easier to operate.
Although these sustainable features are worth noting, the ACJ TwoTwenty is primarily a luxury jet for a great flight experience. Airbus chose Comlux, an expert in aircraft interiors, to outfit the new airplane's cabin.
This cabin is impressive in itself. Revealing more than 780 square feet (73 square meters) of floor space, this cabin claims to be twice as generous as business jets in the same category. Still, the ACJ TwoTwenty doesn't need a larger parking spot and can take off from the same airports as similar jets with smaller cabins.
It also claims to be the only one in its class to boast six large VIP areas, each unfolding over 130 square feet (12 square meters.).
Comlux worked for 14 months on this luxury cabin, currently certified by EASA (the European Agency for Aviation Safety). Here are some of the features that future passengers can expect: high-speed connectivity, touchscreens throughout, two huge 55-inch screens for a home cinema experience, and full LED lighting.
The windows are made from innovative electro-chromatic glass that changes shades for a different way of experiencing beautiful views during flight. The primary suite perfectly reflects the "Loft Apartment on 5th Avenue" aesthetics, revealing a king-size bed and a spa-like shower. In other words, this new bizjet can easily be compared to a home in the sky.
Those traveling from Dubai are the lucky folks who will enjoy this luxurious flying home. FIVE Hotels and Resorts is the operator that will offer the new ACJ TwoTwenty for private charter in this famous city. For those dreaming of owning their luxury jet, this is most likely the next best thing. After years in the making, this new jet is ready to conquer the skies as 9H-FIVE (pronounced as Nine-Hotel-Five).
