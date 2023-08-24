Meet Electric Ladyland, an Inherently Rock n' Roll E-Motorcycle Inspired by Jimi Hendrix

Rock music and motorcycles seem to be inseparable. Regardless of the brand you're riding, there is a good chance you're listening to rock and roll, as motorcycles have influenced this music genre from the 1960s through to today. But there are also custom motorcycles that draw inspiration from music, and the Electric Ladyland here is the perfect example.
Jürgen Becker, a German custom bike builder, is the man behind this unique project, and his aim was to combine his passion for rock and that of motorcycles into a unique electric ride that captures the essence and electrifying energy of rock music.
Named after guitar legend Jimi Hendrix's final studio album released in 1968, the Electric Ladyland makes a connection between electric guitars and electric drives. Becker sees Hendrix's album as an emblematic staple of the energized and exciting era of rock and roll and imagines a similarly energetic future for motorcycles.
The one-of-a-kind electric motorcycle is based on a vintage Minsk M1A from 1955, a Russian post-war replica of the legendary German DKW RT 125, which was in production from the 1930s to the 1950s. The particular unit the Electric Ladyland is built on was abandoned by the Red Army once the German Democratic Republic came to an end.
Electric Ladyland maintains the chassis and body of the almost 70-year-old Minsk M1A, including the telescopic fork, sprung solo saddle, and rigid rear end. It still rides on the original narrow 19-inch wire-spoke wheels with drum brakes, though they have been reconditioned on the inside for road safety.
Jürgen Becker kept the weathered appearance of the retro motorcycle but transformed it into an electric machine by removing the original two-stroke single-cylinder engine and replacing it with a 10 kW (14 hp) electric motor produced by Revolt.
The new motor is installed asymmetrically on the right side of the rear wheel and linked to it through a short chain drive. A 45 Ah lithium-ion battery feeds the whole setup and is enclosed within a distinctive casing crafted by Jürgen Becker. This special enclosure is made of metal and boasts cooling fins all around and insulators on top, reminiscing of classic electronics.
Following the modifications, the custom motorcycle is capable of reaching a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour (approximately 62 miles per hour).
Becker also integrated some modern elements into his build, such as the backlit blue Daytona speedometer and battery indicator, which have been seamlessly incorporated into the fuel tank. An interesting design decision was to put all the electronics inside the fuel tank so as not to alter the motorcycle's classic appearance.
To further highlight the musical inspiration, the builder used a connector plug from a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar to link the electronics with the bike's battery pack.
More than a work of passion and love, the one-of-a-kind Electric Ladyland motorcycle is proof that electric drives and classic looks are not totally incompatible.
