McLaren’s Lando Norris Says 2022 F1 Cars Feel “Quite Sluggish” After First Official Test

Following a new set of regulations for 2022 and beyond, every single F1 team has already unveiled a brand-new car that’s both heavier than its predecessor, as well as configured differently, from an aerodynamics standpoint.
These cars took to the track in Barcelona yesterday to undergo official tests, which gave everyone the opportunity to find out just how much they differ from last year’s challengers. We knew they would be slower (at least at first), but according to McLaren’s Lando Norris, there might also be an agility issue, as per Motorsport.
“The weight makes a massive difference for just the driving, how the car reacts. It’s a lot heavier than it was last season. So, it just feels a bit slower, a bit more sluggish,” said the British driver who went on put up the fastest time during the opening day of practice.
“It’s like running with the race fuel of last season before almost a qualifying lap in a way. You do feel it in like the braking and certain areas. The performance is not quite the same.”
He then went on to say that once the drivers get used to the cars, everything will start to feel normal regarding how they perform in the corners and under braking.
Haas’ Mick Schumacher had a similar experience to Norris, stating that it was the weight that made his car feel different from last year’s model.
“Obviously, that plays a role in nearly every corner. Mostly low speed corners though. Overall, though, I do enjoy driving these cars. I’ve only driven 23 laps but hopefully I get to drive some more tomorrow. But I think the initial thought is positive.”
Schumacher concluded by saying that while these new cars feel heavier, the difference isn’t night and day [2022 vs. 2021 cars] and that teams simply have to approach things differently in order to be successful.
