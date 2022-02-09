McLaren Formula 1 LEGO Technic Model Previews the Team’s New 2022 Racer

Can’t wait for the new F1 season to officially kick off? Well, there are a lot of things you can do to quench your thirst, and building your own LEGO Technic racer is just one of them.
The Danish company has teamed up with the British automaker to develop a LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 racer. This is the first-ever LEGO Technic F1 model, and provides “an interpretation of the new-look 2022 F1 race cars,” according to McLaren, “as the sport heads into an era of refreshed regulations.”
An 18+ product, the set comprises, besides the building instructions, 1,432 pieces, which, when put together, create a very big toy that measures 25.5 inches (65 cm) in length, 10.5 in (27 cm) in width, and over 5 in (13 cm) in height. Thus, you will have to clear enough room on your desk, shelf, or wherever else you may want to display it, if you’re willing to pay £159.99 in the UK, which equals to $217 at today’s exchange rates.
“We are excited to unveil the unique LEGO Technic model of our McLaren F1 car, a fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery, while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design,” said McLaren Racing’s Technical Director, James Key. “This has been made possible by an agile collaboration with the LEGO Group team, who have truly embraced the spirit of our brave and bold approach to design. The final product looks fantastic, and we cannot wait to make this available to our fans.”
Featuring a modeled V6 engine with moving pistons, differential lock, suspension, steering activated from the cockpit, and other highlights, the LEGO Technic McLaren F1 will officially launch on March 1 globally.
As for the 2022 F1 season, it will kick off on March 18-20, with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, following two official testing rounds, and will end on November 18-20, in Abu Dhabi.
