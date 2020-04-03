Mazda Releases New Gracenote Update with a Rather Unexpected Bug

Software updates are particularly important for every car model out there because, technically, they are supposed to add new features or at least fix bugs and bring further optimizations for an overall improved performance.
So every time new updates are released, drivers just rush to install them, at least as long as this is possible without a visit to the dealership.
Earlier this week, Mazda rolled out a new Gracenote update which owners can install using nothing more than a USB drive.
The new version of the Gracenote database is 1.1.1.02071, but I’ve come across reports that the update screen might point to a different version.
This actually appears to be just a bug, as despite the different build number displayed on the installation screen, the system then shows the correct information in the version number list.
Someone on the Mazda3 Revolution forums has come across the same bug as well and explains that checking the database version displays the correct details.
“I just updated the Gracenote data base on my CX-30 tonight. It was on its original version (1.1.1.01683) and updated to 1.1.1.02071. What was a little confusing was that the message displayed as the update was installing. It displayed “Gracenote Database update 1.1.1.01683 is being installed.” when in reality 1.1.1.02071 is what was being installed. When it was done and I checked the database version it displayed the correct 1.1.1.02071. The data history listed both the original version and the updated version along with the installed date,” they say.
As for how you can install the Gracenote update in your Mazda, the manufacture itself provides a very detailed tutorial on this page. In just a few words, it all comes down to downloading the update package and then copying it to an USB drive that would be used to transfer the new files to the car’s system as part of a process that shouldn’t normally take more than a few minutes.
