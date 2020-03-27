2020 Toyota Supra "Le Mans" Looks Like an Endurance Racer

4 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata U.S. Pricing Announced, More Safety Features Come Standard

1 Bad Driver Lists “Piece of $#!t” Mazda MX-5 for Sale on Craigslist

More on this:

2020 Mazda CX-5 Gets New Gasoline Engine in the UK, It's Not Exactly Powerful

Yes, it drives well. Of course, it’s spacious for a compact crossover. But the problem is, Mazda hasn’t updated the CX-5 to such an extent that it’s on the same level of newness as the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan as well as the CX-30. 21 photos



Over in the United Kingdom, the Japanese automaker couldn’t do better than update the 2020 model year with the SkyActiv-G that produces 165 PS. The aspirated engine is joined by a pair of SkyActiv-D turbo diesels, which are good for 150 and 184 PS, respectively. The more powerful version is also available in the United States for $41,000 as opposed to $37,155 excluding freight for the same trim level with i- AWD and the 2.5-liter turbo engine that boasts 250 horsepower on deck.



“The CX-5 is a sophisticated, practical and stylish SUV, that delivers an outstanding balance of ride and handling,” said Jeremy Thomson, managing director of



The Sport that makes up most of the CX-5’s sales in the UK features a reversing camera, power-lift tailgate, 19-inch alloy wheels in silver, an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, black leather upholstery, heating for the front seats and steering wheel, a color head-up display, and a 10-speaker audio system from Bose.



Over in the United Kingdom, the Nissan Qashqai is king of the hill with 52,532 registrations in 2019. The sixth best-selling nameplate in the UK last year is joined by the Ford Kuga (a.k.a. Escape) with 41,671 units and the Kia Sportage with 34,502 units. Revealed in Frankfurt back in 2011 then redesigned on the same platform in 2016, the CX-5 doesn’t feature the SkyActiv-X engine option nor can it be had with any sort of electric assistance. Given these circumstances, care to guess what Mazda came up with in order to keep the best-selling model afloat in terms of sales?Over in the United Kingdom, the Japanese automaker couldn’t do better than update the 2020 model year with the SkyActiv-G that produces 165 PS. The aspirated engine is joined by a pair of SkyActiv-D turbo diesels, which are good for 150 and 184 PS, respectively. The more powerful version is also available in the United States for $41,000 as opposed to $37,155 excluding freight for the same trim level with i-and the 2.5-liter turbo engine that boasts 250 horsepower on deck.“The CX-5 is a sophisticated, practical and stylish SUV, that delivers an outstanding balance of ride and handling,” said Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda in the United Kingdom. In this part of the world, pricing ranges from 27,030 to 39,085 pounds sterling. The 14-model range is available in three grades, namely the SE-L, the best-selling Sport, and the range-topping GT Sport. The SkyActiv-G mentioned a few paragraphs before can be paired exclusively to the front-wheel-drive SE-L and Sport as well as either the six-speed manual or optional auto tranny.The Sport that makes up most of the CX-5’s sales in the UK features a reversing camera, power-lift tailgate, 19-inch alloy wheels in silver, an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, black leather upholstery, heating for the front seats and steering wheel, a color head-up display, and a 10-speaker audio system from Bose.Over in the United Kingdom, the Nissan Qashqai is king of the hill with 52,532 registrations in 2019. The sixth best-selling nameplate in the UK last year is joined by the Ford Kuga (a.k.a. Escape) with 41,671 units and the Kia Sportage with 34,502 units.

load press release