Mazda “Miafa” Is an MX-5 with Alfa Romeo 4C Styling

If you ever believed that Alfa Romeo and Mazda should work together on improving the styling of the MX-5 Spyder presented at SEMA a few years ago, well, this is how the whole thing could end up looking.
Instagram artist Andras Veres, who has recently created a set of renderings envisioning the MX-5 with Alfa Romeo styling, has now published a new version of the whole project, this time showing the Mazda roadster with 4C styling.
While a combination of Alfa Romeo’s sportscar and Mazda’s roadster sounds like a match made in heaven for high-performance car enthusiasts, the digital artwork seems to suggest that the styling, at least as far as the front fascia is concerned, wouldn’t be so radically overhauled.
On the other hand, there’s a lot that Mazda could use from the Alfa Romeo 4C for its very own MX-5.
The Italian sportscar was born as Type 960, first seeing the light of day as a two-seater rear-wheel drive coupe at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. The production model received the go-ahead two years later, and it was first presented at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show.
The Spider version was presented after only a year in Geneva, coming with a series of improvements over the standard model, albeit the performance figures have remained largely unchanged.
The removal of the top, for example, required additional strengthening, and this eventually caused the final weight of the car to be increased by around 45 kilos (99 lbs). Translate this to the actual performance and you get a maximum speed of 257 kph (160 mph), while the standard model was capable of reaching 258 kph (160.5 mph).
As far as the 0-100 kph (62 mph) time is concerned, both the 4C and the 4C Spider could complete the test in just 4.5 seconds thanks to the standard 1.7-liter engine developing 240 horsepower.
