2021 Mazda MX-30 "e-SkyActiv G" Mild-Hybrid Crossover Revealed

Introduced with great pomp and circumstance last year in Tokyo, the MX-30 is one of the most offbeat electric crossovers because it has a smaller battery than direct competitors. The “quad coupé” body style is also worthy of note. 8 photos



Revealed at the Automobile Council motor show near Tokyo, the newcomer promises “a high-quality feel, excellent fuel efficiency,” as well as “a quiet and smooth start.” What comes as a bit of a surprise is that Mazda didn’t mention a single figure, not even the horsepower and torque of the e-SkyActiv.



Happily, however, the CX-30 is available with the exact same option with up to 150 PS (148 HP ) and 213 Nm (157 pound-feet) of torque. It remains to be seen if the MX-30 will be offered with a six-speed manual box like the CX-30.



Turning our attention over to the all-electric version, a front-axle electric motor develops 143 PS (141 horsepower) and 264 Nm (195 pound-feet) of torque. The 33.5- kWh battery is capable of charging at 50 kW to 80 percent of capacity within 30 to 40 minutes, which is just enough time to enjoy a coffee or two.



On an ending note, the MX in MX-30 comes from a series of concepts that Mazda presented from the 1980s through the 2000s. The first one-off to use this nomenclature was the MX-81 of 1981, a wedge-shaped hatchback penned by Italian design house Bertone with pop-up headlights and high-mounted taillights.

