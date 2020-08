DOHC

And while many MX-5 fans believe the Spyder looked just perfect, others believe there still are plenty of ways to make the car look even sexier. And according to Instagram artist Andras Veres, one of them is to add some Alfa Romeo styling, both inside and out.A set of renderings that Veres posted during the weekend shows a mix of the Mazda MX-5 Spyder and Alfa Romeo design cues, something that few people would ever think of, but which at a closer look actually further improves the sporty attitude of the roadster. Mazda itself says it put a lot of effort into improving the styling of the Spyder and Speedster concepts presented at SEMA in 2015.The Spyder itself, which was painted in Mercury Silver, came with design touches from other companies, including a new top developed by American Sunroof Corporation, or AFC, while the fabric itself was supplied by Haartz.And of course, Mazda wanted the Spyder to impress in terms of performance, so the car was equipped with a SKYACTIV-G 2.016-valve 4-cylinder with VVT. Since it made its first public appearance at SEMA, it also needed additional touches that you don’t typically find on the production series, such as custom Yokohama ADVAN Racing RS II 17 x 8 wheels with Yokohama ADVAN A048 225/45/17 tires.Inside, Mazda used seats and doors trimmed in Spinneybeck PRIMA natural leather.Needless to say, Mazda has really struggled to make the MX-5 Spyder concept a surprising appearance, and at some level, the company did manage to accomplish this goal. An Alfa Romeo MX-5 would certainly have a substantial contribution to turning the roadster into an unexpected model, but obviously, such a thing would probably happen only when pigs fly.