Massive Google Maps Update Announced With New-Generation Features

While Google Maps is for many just a navigation app, the new features that Google has added in the last few years have turned it into one of the most advanced mapping services out there.
And the search giant is as committed as ever to keeping Google Maps up-to-date with users’ expectations, so the platform is getting more and more improvements on a regular basis.
Today, for instance, the Mountain View-based tech giant took the wraps off a new pack of features that would further enhance the experience with Google Maps.
The first of them is support for finding fast charging stations for EVs. Google Maps can already show the nearby charging stations, but thanks to this new update, the app is getting a fast charge filter that will display stations equipped with chargers 50kW or higher.
Of course, the new feature comes with additional filters, including EV plug type, so it should theoretically be pretty simple to find a station that’s compatible with your car.
Then, Google is adding new AR improvements, as the Live View feature is being expanded with a refined search experience in cities like London, Los Angeles New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. All you need to do now is to scan your surroundings with the phone camera in Google Maps, and the app will show real-time information and a search box to quickly find nearby stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and so on.
You will then be provided with AR-based navigation directions to easily reach a specific location.
And last but not least, Google Maps is being updated with a new setting called Accessible Places that will show a dedicated wheelchair icon for businesses that have an accessible entrance.
The wheelchair information and the EV improvements are available today on iPhone and Android, while the Live View update will start rolling out to users in the aforementioned regions next week.
