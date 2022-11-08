No Need for Google Maps and Waze: Rival Makes Its Way to More New-Gen Cars

Google is trying to win the automotive world on multiple fronts. On one hand, there are Google Maps and Android Auto, the two apps that can run on a mobile device and on compatible head units in pretty much any car out there.
On the other hand, there’s Android Automotive, the fully featured operating system that comes pre-loaded with new-generation cars and offers more advanced capabilities and deeper integration of Google services.
But when it comes to new-generation cars, Google isn’t always the one winning the race to bring its software to drivers.
In the case of the all-new smart #1, for instance, the company powering the entire experience behind the wheel will be HERE Technology, often considered a leading name in the navigation software market. Its products are among the top alternatives to the likes of Google Maps and Waze, with HERE also offering a suite of solutions that can be embedded by automakers in their vehicles right from the factory.
smart #1 will therefore come with HERE Connected Vehicle Services and access to advanced navigation capabilities, such as up-to-date maps, real-time traffic information, constantly updated POIs with detailed information on on-street and off-street parking, as well as Waze-like warnings of potential road hazards.
Given smart has also adopted HERE’s SDK, the company can build a companion app that offers more advanced capabilities, including the precise location of charting points.
Needless to say, this shows that HERE continues to be a leading name when it comes not only to mapping software but also to advanced capabilities for modern vehicles. HERE’s investments in solutions aimed at electric vehicles are rapidly paying off as more and more companies adopt its services – for instance, HERE SDK offers high-fidelity vector maps covering no more, no less than 190 countries and 60 different languages.
