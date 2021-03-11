2 This Is How the ‘My Other Car Is a Maserati’ Crowd Rolls

Maserati Bora’s Golden Anniversary Overshadowed by the Lamborghini Countach

The 1971 edition of the Geneva Motor show was a treat of eye-candy for everyone who participated, as it represented the backdrop for a number of good-looking Italian sports cars that have since made history. 18 photos



Often overlooked because of the two Raging Bulls, the Maserati Bora also had its birthday during the Swiss event.



In fact, exactly 50 years have passed since the 11th of March 1971, when the Geneva Motor Show provided the stage for the unveiling of Maserati’s first mid-engine production car.



Like other



The Bora was not only the first mid-engine Maserati production car, but also the first Trident model with four-wheel independent suspension.



ItalDesign’s Giorgetto Giugiaro was tasked with designing the spectacular-looking model while Giulio Alfieri was in charge of the engineering underneath the low and slender sports car.



The Bora’s distinctive design and technical features included retractable headlights, disc brakes on all four wheels, a 5-speed transaxle transmission from ZF and a limited slip differential.



Two engines were available over the car’s lifetime, with 564 Boras being produced in total, from 1971 until 1978, when it was discontinued. Only 275 were fitted with a 4.9-liter V8, while the first 289 units were fitted with a 4.7-liter version of the same engine.



Highly futuristic-looking for its time, the car paved the way for the rebirth of the Maserati brand in the 1970s, despite the financial problems it battled after Citroen sold the carmaker to the ill-fated De Tomaso company in 1975.



