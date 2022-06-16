Man Parks His BMW in a Public Spot; the Next Day, He Finds It Stripped Down by Thieves

A BMW 3-Series owner in Germany was shocked to discover thieves stripped down his car after he parked it overnight in a public space. The thieves left very little of the car he knew, most of the parts in the front and the interior being stripped off.
This is one of the nightmares of car ownership: having your car vandalized in a public space is a terrifying experience. Anything can happen, from being hit by another vehicle, to thieves breaking the windows to steal the belongings inside. But one probably wouldn’t go as far as imagining his sweet ride almost entirely dismantled by thieves searching for parts to sell for a quick buck.
This is precisely what happened to a BMW 3-Series owner in Hilden, Germany. According to police reports, he parked his car in a park and ride, in the Lindenplatz area, shortly before midnight. Early next morning, two passers-by alerted the police after seeing the BMW with a missing hood, front apron, and several engine components. Police concluded that the thieves cut off the parts from the engine compartment, probably using a circular saw.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the damages also extended to the interior. The thieves had dismantled and stolen almost everything they could, from the steering wheel and the complete dashboard to the shift lever and the controls on the center console. The BMW barely looked like a car anymore, and certainly, it’s not worth repairing at this point. The damages were estimated by the police at 20,000 euros ($21,000).
We hope the police will find the criminals, although we’re not very optimistic about this case. The report says there are no suspects yet, which means there is no camera footage from the parking. Unless someone saw the thieves or the vehicle they were using to transport the dismantled parts, there’s little chance they get caught.
