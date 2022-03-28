The Mysterious Reason Thieves Target the Steering Wheels of One Chevrolet Model

We live in extraordinary times, with inflation making a dent in everyone’s wallet. It’s usually in times like this that theft rates increase, and we’ve already seen thieves stealing catalytic converters and gas from tanks or directly from gas pumps. But there’s another trend rocking the communities now and everyone is puzzled as to what’s causing it: Chevrolet Malibu steering wheel theft.
In the past week, we’ve reported an increase in thieves’ activity across the country. We know the criminals targeted catalytic converters for years already, and in the face of the recent gas prices spikes, even the gas in people’s tanks. Reading through the comments, we were surprised to see that some people even consider thieves as some sort of wealth redistribution tools, Robin Hood-style. But things are getting a little too personal, at least when it comes to a specific Chevy model.
The preferred target of the “wealth redistribution activists” is now the steering wheels of many Chevrolet Malibu cars in the Detroit metro area. According to police reports, the thieves have specialized in stealing steering wheels and they do it in a matter of minutes on dozens of cars. The modus operandi is always the same – unknown persons break the car’s window, get inside and steal the steering wheel. Most of the cars targeted are Chevrolet Malibus.
The problem is two-fold, as the owners have to deal with both paying for repairs and the lack of components to replace the stolen parts. We’re not sure whether the lack of steering wheels in the spare-parts market incentivized thieves to steal them or it’s the other way around. What is certain is that a broken window and a missing steering wheel will certainly make your car unusable for months.
“They [the steering wheels] are just not out there to get because everybody needs them,” says Greg Vizaro from one of the repair shops in the Detroit area for WXYZ. “They’re just doing this at all the different shops. So my supply house, when I call, they’re like, 'Greg, we have 50 on backorder right now at all our shops.'”
Police believe the thieves steal the steering wheels because of the airbags inside, but why they target specifically Chevrolet Malibu is anyone’s guess. It’s not the first time that police had to deal with steering wheel thefts, as it happened in the past years too. Coincidentally, those were Chevrolet Malibus too. This apparently comes to the fact that there are only a couple of screws to undo for the steering wheel to become loose.
For now, the Police have no better answer than to deploy extra patrol officers on the streets. At the same time, they advise residents to protect their cars by keeping them in a garage or the driveway. It’s also useful to have a security camera.
