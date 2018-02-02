autoevolution
 

Lynk & Co 03 Spied Winter Testing, Is the Volvo S40 Sister Sedan

The Lynk & Co 04 hatchback we showed a few days ago got quite a couple of days ago got quite a lot of attention. Here is the 03 sedan, its sister car, which is also undergoing winter testing.
This prototype is not as much of a mystery as the 5-door. Back in April 2017, the 03 Concept was presented, and we can see that what's under the camo doesn't stray too far from its design.

The front end is what sets this car apart. Sure, we're dealing with a Chinese company, but it's no copycat. The 03 has a clear identity, thanks to split headlights, the topmost of which sit next to the hood, like on an SUV.

This, in combination with a tall belt line, makes the 03 stand out in a sea of compact luxury sedans that all want to look sporty.

Lynk & Co is owned by Geely, the same Chinese giant that bought Volvo. Not surprisingly, that means the platform underpinning the 03 sedan is shared with the brand new XV40 crossover.

There's a potential for a V40 hatchback, rumored to go down the all-electric route, and an S40 compact premium sedan.

Due to the markets in which they are designed to operate, one thing that separates the Lynk & Co sedan from its Volvo counterparts will be the engines.

We believe the main powertrain for this car will consist of a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder sending around 180 horsepower to the front via an 8-speed automatic. If exported, there's a potential to see a gasoline 2-liter turbo as well. Of course, Volvo compact cars are mainly delivered with their 2-liter diesel; just look at the current V40.

As we've said before, this company pledges to launch two models every year until 2020. The 01 crossover was their first, as it went on pre-sale on November 16, and resulted in 6,000 preorders in 137 seconds. With the aim of more than 500,000 annual global sales next decade, it's only natural that Europeans will also be targeted.
