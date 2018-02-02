Lynk & Co 03 Spied Winter Testing, Is the Volvo S40 Sister Sedan

The Lynk & Co 04 hatchback we showed a few days ago got quite a couple of days ago got quite a lot of attention. Here is the 03 sedan, its sister car, which is also undergoing winter testing.

The front end is what sets this car apart. Sure, we're dealing with a Chinese company, but it's no copycat. The 03 has a clear identity, thanks to split headlights, the topmost of which sit next to the hood, like on an SUV .



This, in combination with a tall belt line, makes the 03 stand out in a sea of compact luxury sedans that all want to look sporty.



Lynk & Co is owned by Geely, the same Chinese giant that bought Volvo. Not surprisingly, that means the platform underpinning the 03 sedan is shared with the brand new XV40 crossover.



There's a potential for a V40 hatchback, rumored to go down the all-electric route, and an S40 compact premium sedan.



Due to the markets in which they are designed to operate, one thing that separates the Lynk & Co sedan from its Volvo counterparts will be the engines.



We believe the main powertrain for this car will consist of a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder sending around 180 horsepower to the front via an 8-speed automatic. If exported, there's a potential to see a gasoline 2-liter turbo as well. Of course, Volvo compact cars are mainly delivered with their 2-liter diesel; just look at the current V40.



