2019 Mercedes GLS Spied Undergoing Winter Testing

13 Jan 2018, 22:19 UTC
Let's be honest here, must SUVs just give their owners the confidence to drive through a more severe rainstorm or mount the sidewalk. However, Mercedes still has to ensure that its all-new GLS-Class can stand up to the most rigorous conditions on the planet, which is why they're in Scandinavia right now.
The 7-seat SUV formally known as the GL-Class started a trend, one which BMW is now forced to follow with the X7. However, with a brand new platform and all the technology S-Class drivers take for granted, this full-sized Mercedes vehicle should have no problem competing.

While we have seen the GLS undergoing winter testing before, it was never in such an advanced state of completion. This one look ready to cross rivers and do 1000-mile motorway trips.

It's still early to talk about styling, but even with all that camouflage we can tell the GLS II is less "look at me" and more "you already know I'm here." Much of the design will be shared with the smaller 5-seat GLE model, though they won't be identical twins. The only thing giving us reason to worry is the placement of the headlights, which is a little... Infiniti QX80.

Mercedes has pretty much revealed all the engines that will go into the GLS, most of which will be of the inline-6 variety. There's the diesel version that's already powering the S 350d and S 400d, plus the gasoline version with EQ-boost from the CLS 450 4Matic.

Though this has yet it be confirmed, it's likely that only a handful of version will be powered by a V8. One possibility is a GLS 560, featuring the same 4-liter as S 560. But an AMG version of the 600-hp variety is pretty much a certainty if you ask us. Rumors about a Maybach GLS model or two have been around for a very long time, and we don't see why Mercedes wouldn't stuff this vehicle with all its luxury know-how.
