5 CarCamper Bed Module Turns Your Car Into a Van the Budget-Friendly Way

4 Pleasure-Way’s 2022 Tofino Camper Offers You the Van Life for Half the Price

3 Sprinter-Inspired LEGO Camper Van Is a Luxurious Home on Wheels for Your Minifigures

2 DIY Slider Bed Works Great For Campers and Van Conversions, Is Affordable and Lightweight

More on this:

Luno Air Mattress Offers Extra Sleeping Space in the Front Cab of Your Camper Van

Car camping gear manufacturer Luno offers some affordable solutions to turning your camper van into a cozy and equipped home on wheels. The company’s new Front Cab Air Mattress is a versatile product meant to put to good use the front cab of your vehicle, offering extra sleeping space 14 photos



The mattress is made of 300-denier fabric and is extremely easy and quick to install. You can inflate it in under three minutes and deflate it even faster than that, using the cordless, rechargeable pump.



While it looks like your average air mattress, Luno tailored it to fit the front cab of many popular



With a packed size of only 22” x 19” (55.8 x 48.2 cm) and a weight of 13 lb (5.8 kg), the Front Cab Air Mattress from Luno fits shorter people that are 5’7” (173.7 cm) and below.



In order to fit the mattress perfectly, you have to completely lower the front seats, so that you can create a comfortable



With this being also designed for your furry quadruped friends, its fabric is durable and the mattress is able to cope with many years of use on the road.



Luno’s van air mattress kit for the front cab is available for purchase on the company’s



As explained by Luno, the mattress was designed as a bonus bed to transform that space you’re not quite sure what to do with into a comfy sleeping area. Although you can get creative with it, the air mattress was primarily tailored for kids or dogs, but you can also sleep one small adult in that space.The mattress is made of 300-denier fabric and is extremely easy and quick to install. You can inflate it in under three minutes and deflate it even faster than that, using the cordless, rechargeable pump.While it looks like your average air mattress, Luno tailored it to fit the front cab of many popular vans on the market, from Mercedes Sprinter, Dodge ProMaster, RAM ProMaster, Winnebago Travato, and Solis.With a packed size of only 22” x 19” (55.8 x 48.2 cm) and a weight of 13 lb (5.8 kg), the Front Cab Air Mattress from Luno fits shorter people that are 5’7” (173.7 cm) and below.In order to fit the mattress perfectly, you have to completely lower the front seats, so that you can create a comfortable sleeping area spanning the driver seat, passenger seat, and center console. A T-shaped base extender is included to fill both the driver and passenger footwells.With this being also designed for your furry quadruped friends, its fabric is durable and the mattress is able to cope with many years of use on the road.Luno’s van air mattress kit for the front cab is available for purchase on the company’s website and is priced at $400.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.