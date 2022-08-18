Lucid Will Name the Tri-Motor Version of Its Electric Sedan the Air Sapphire

The video that discloses the version name was shared on Twitter. It is like a sapphire stone being sculpted to reveal the logo this derivative will have. Now that we know how to call it, we will patiently wait to learn what really matters: the price and the performance it promises to deliver.Rumor has it that the Air Sapphire will offer more than 1,400 hp with its three motors. It will have one for the front axle and two for the rear. Theoretically, Lucid could have a vehicle with four motors. After all, this is what Rivian has done with its electric pickup truck. It is probably a more suitable solution for off-road vehicles. Considering the Air’s goal is stunning acceleration and speed figures, three may be the magic – and right – number.Regarding prices, The Quail is probably the most suitable place to present it because the Air Sapphire will require deep pockets for anyone willing to put it in their garages. The Air Grand Touring already starts at $154,000, which is way more than most people consider reasonable to pay for any car. It needs to be a remarkable piece of engineering to cost so much.

So far, the Lucid Air is proving to be impressive, especially regarding energy efficiency. The Air Sapphire goes to another extreme of engineering prowess. In that regard, Edmunds already said the electric sedan is one of the most "under-tired" vehicles they have ever tested. The company must have addressed that with its tri-motor vehicle. Just don’t expect a massive range with this one: it is only natural that it spends more energy than the other derivatives.