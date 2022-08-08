Lucid Listens to the Dark Side's Call, Introduces the Pricey Stealth Look for Its Air

Lucid Air Stealth has quite a nice ring to it. But add “look” and you know it’s all about cosmetic touches. Being a luxury car company, you already sense that this upgrade won’t come cheap. However, it does bring a couple of nice modifications. Lucid even says it makes the Air “more sinister.” Here’s all you need to know about the Stealth pack.
Lucid decided to give its customer the option of making the Air a bit darker. Fortunately, this doesn’t involve any piano black trim. The EV maker didn’t forget it is a luxury company, even if it sells zero-emission sedans. The Stealth Look pack adds a couple of grey and black parts and a tiny, discreet badge on the C pillar for bragging rights.
The Stealth Look pack for the Lucid Air costs $6,000 in the U.S. and $7,500 in Canada. It’ll be available from the 10th of August for the Air Grand Touring Performance, Air Grand Touring, and Air Touring. Deliveries are expected to happen in the first three months of 2023.
Adding the Stealth Look for your Lucid Air means many parts will be made to look gloss black or satin graphite. This includes the decklid trim, mirror caps, headlights, taillights, lower-body trim, nose blade, and the lower-door fascia trim. The package also adds 20-inch or 21-inch wheels with satin black wheel inserts.
“From its inception, Lucid Air was designed for two distinct looks that reflect the duality of its personality: standard Platinum Look, which highlights its luxurious nature; and now Stealth Look, which is simultaneously assertive yet under-the-radar,” said Lucid’s Senior VP of Design and Brand Derek Jenkins.
More details can be found in the press release down below. The difference brought by the Stealth Look pack is also easy to spot in the video down below.
If you’re looking forward to owning a Lucid Air and getting the $7,500 tax cred, then make sure to order as soon as possible and ask the company to give a buyer’s agreement before the updated version included in the Inflation Reduction Act enters into force.
The Stealth Look pack for the Lucid Air costs $6,000 in the U.S. and $7,500 in Canada. It’ll be available from the 10th of August for the Air Grand Touring Performance, Air Grand Touring, and Air Touring. Deliveries are expected to happen in the first three months of 2023.
Adding the Stealth Look for your Lucid Air means many parts will be made to look gloss black or satin graphite. This includes the decklid trim, mirror caps, headlights, taillights, lower-body trim, nose blade, and the lower-door fascia trim. The package also adds 20-inch or 21-inch wheels with satin black wheel inserts.
“From its inception, Lucid Air was designed for two distinct looks that reflect the duality of its personality: standard Platinum Look, which highlights its luxurious nature; and now Stealth Look, which is simultaneously assertive yet under-the-radar,” said Lucid’s Senior VP of Design and Brand Derek Jenkins.
More details can be found in the press release down below. The difference brought by the Stealth Look pack is also easy to spot in the video down below.
If you’re looking forward to owning a Lucid Air and getting the $7,500 tax cred, then make sure to order as soon as possible and ask the company to give a buyer’s agreement before the updated version included in the Inflation Reduction Act enters into force.