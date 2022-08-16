Lucid Confirms Tri-Motor Version of Air Will Premiere at the Quail on August 19

Lucid has been teasing a new derivative to its electric sedan since August 11. It all started with a tweet stating that “blue means go” and that people should expect something important to be revealed on August 19 at the Monterey Car Week. Two other tweets followed until the EV maker shared the last one, which notes that three is a magic number. If he were still alive, Bob Dorough could be flattered that Lucid evoked his famous song to talk about the Air tri-motor.

