Lucid Confirms Tri-Motor Version of Air Will Premiere at the Quail on August 19

Lucid has been teasing a new derivative to its electric sedan since August 11. It all started with a tweet stating that “blue means go” and that people should expect something important to be revealed on August 19 at the Monterey Car Week. Two other tweets followed until the EV maker shared the last one, which notes that three is a magic number. If he were still alive, Bob Dorough could be flattered that Lucid evoked his famous song to talk about the Air tri-motor.
This derivative promises to be one of the most impressive EVs for sale. In September 2020, one of its prototypes allegedly broke the record at the Laguna Seca Raceway. Lucid has been promising big achievements for the performance sedan. We should not forget that the company already sold a Lucid Air with 1,111 hp, the Dream Edition Performance. Luckily for this derivative, it is already sold out and will not be embarrassed by the tri-motor.
Rumor has it that the Lucid Air tri-motor will deliver 1,400 hp, which puts it side by side with hypercars. The electric sedan will continue to offer five seats and a lot of luggage space, making it one of the most practical vehicles capable of such a performance.
It is no surprise that it will be revealed at The Quail, one of the most famous motorsports gathering in the world. That also explains the “blue means go” and the previous teasers. One of them, published on August 12, shows the rear axle and its two motors. Still, it is the latest one that confirms the Air will have three motors without a doubt – counting the one on the front axle.
Expect the Air tri-motor to be a regular derivative for the electric sedan, one that will be way more expensive than the $154,000 Grand Touring. On August 19, we’ll learn how much more costly it will be, its name, and when deliveries will start. This is a vehicle Lucid will not have to worry about delivering in high numbers: its price tag will naturally restrict how many we will see around.
Rumor has it that the Lucid Air tri-motor will deliver 1,400 hp, which puts it side by side with hypercars. The electric sedan will continue to offer five seats and a lot of luggage space, making it one of the most practical vehicles capable of such a performance.
It is no surprise that it will be revealed at The Quail, one of the most famous motorsports gathering in the world. That also explains the “blue means go” and the previous teasers. One of them, published on August 12, shows the rear axle and its two motors. Still, it is the latest one that confirms the Air will have three motors without a doubt – counting the one on the front axle.
Expect the Air tri-motor to be a regular derivative for the electric sedan, one that will be way more expensive than the $154,000 Grand Touring. On August 19, we’ll learn how much more costly it will be, its name, and when deliveries will start. This is a vehicle Lucid will not have to worry about delivering in high numbers: its price tag will naturally restrict how many we will see around.
Three is a magic number. See why at The Quail. 8.19.22 #BlueMeansGo #DreamAhead pic.twitter.com/7BihZBhw78— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) August 16, 2022
Count on something extraordinary. 8.19.22 at The Quail. #BlueMeansGo #DreamAhead pic.twitter.com/K0Rxod0Lt5— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) August 15, 2022
State-of-the-art, to a higher state. Coming to Monterey Car Week 8.19.22. #BlueMeansGo #DreamAhead pic.twitter.com/e5BZZyTK3T— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) August 12, 2022
Blue means go. Monterey Car Week.— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) August 11, 2022
8.19.22. #BlueMeansGo #DreamAhead#MontereyCarWeek pic.twitter.com/GnW5XpxZYS