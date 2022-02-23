Lucid's Report to NHTSA Clarifies Recall Is Due to Upside-Down Snap Ring

More on this:

1 Lucid Air Dream Number 214 Presents Steering Issue Not Connected to Recall

2 Lucid Air Faces Its First Recall Due to Front Damper Installation Error

3 Lucid Air Dream Edition Is Sold Out but eBay Has Your Back, if You Have the Dough

4 Lucid Chairman Confirms Saudi Arabian Factory Discussions

5 Lucid Plans Expansion Into Europe in 2022, the Middle East and China To Follow