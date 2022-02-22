Lucid Air Faces Its First Recall Due to Front Damper Installation Error

Lucid has unconventionally released its first recall. Usually, customers are warned about safety defects by NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). In this case, Bloomberg was able to break the news after seeing the email message one of the affected customers received.
According to the message, an error in the front damper installation could cause “a sudden loss of ground clearance, vehicle vibration, and front brake line damage, increasing the risk of a crash.”
Lucid stated that this mistake happened with a supplier and that 203 Air units may be affected. The automaker estimates that only 1% of the electric sedans may really present the assembly error. If that is correct, only two cars should be repaired. Lucid stated it is not aware of any crashes related to the error.
As it happens with all recalls, the EV maker committed to inspecting these 203 Air units and repairing the ones that truly have the installation error at no cost for its owners. When we published this article, NHTSA’s page about the Air still lacked any information about the safety repair informed by Bloomberg.
Lucid still did not reveal how many of its electric sedans it had delivered so far to customers. It planned to produce 520 vehicles in 2021 and 20,000 in 2022. However, we will only be sure about the numbers when the automaker makes its Q4 2021 earnings call on February 28.
So far, Lucid has apparently only handed Air Dream units. These EVs integrate a special series limited to 520 cars – all expected to be delivered in 2021 – with great potential to become collectible. The Lucid Air became MotorTrend's 2022 Car of the Year.
The Lucid Air Dream had two flavors: Performance or Range. The first delivers 1,111 hp, a 0-to-60 mph time of 2.42 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 9.67 seconds, with a range of 471 miles if equipped with 19-inch wheels. The second has a certified EPA range of 520 miles. Both of them have a 118-kWh battery pack.
Lucid stated that this mistake happened with a supplier and that 203 Air units may be affected. The automaker estimates that only 1% of the electric sedans may really present the assembly error. If that is correct, only two cars should be repaired. Lucid stated it is not aware of any crashes related to the error.
As it happens with all recalls, the EV maker committed to inspecting these 203 Air units and repairing the ones that truly have the installation error at no cost for its owners. When we published this article, NHTSA’s page about the Air still lacked any information about the safety repair informed by Bloomberg.
Lucid still did not reveal how many of its electric sedans it had delivered so far to customers. It planned to produce 520 vehicles in 2021 and 20,000 in 2022. However, we will only be sure about the numbers when the automaker makes its Q4 2021 earnings call on February 28.
So far, Lucid has apparently only handed Air Dream units. These EVs integrate a special series limited to 520 cars – all expected to be delivered in 2021 – with great potential to become collectible. The Lucid Air became MotorTrend's 2022 Car of the Year.
The Lucid Air Dream had two flavors: Performance or Range. The first delivers 1,111 hp, a 0-to-60 mph time of 2.42 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 9.67 seconds, with a range of 471 miles if equipped with 19-inch wheels. The second has a certified EPA range of 520 miles. Both of them have a 118-kWh battery pack.