Lucid Reveals DreamDrive Pro Pricing in North America After Deploying a Slew of Updates

Lucid took steps to complete the functionality of its advanced driving-assistance suite DreamDrive Pro and is now ready to charge money for the feature. After adding missing Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, and more, Lucid has announced DreamDrive Pro pricing for customers in the U.S. and Canada.
The DreamDrive Pro suite includes advanced driving assistance features, as well as semi-autonomous driving capability similar to Tesla’s FSD software. It was incomplete at the time the first Airs started to deliver, but Lucid quickly started an update spree to bring the DreamDrive Pro in line with customers’ expectations.
The updates started on Wednesday, February 2 with the DreamDrive Part 1, update 1.1.4, and continued the next day with Part 2 (1.1.5). Both updates help make the DreamDrive Pro a usable assistance package, while also optimizing various software functions. Some customers also reported a further 1.17 update went through with further refinements, specifically to the sensitivity of the Distracted Driver Alert and Drowsy Driver Alert to more accurately detect unattentive driving.
With all the missing parts patched and glitches ironed out, Lucid moved to monetize the DreamDrive Pro and announced its FSD-fighting suite’s pricing for North America. Of course, DreamDrive Pro comes standard in the Lucid Air Dream Edition, as well as the Grand Touring trim, so you need not worry about the price if you ordered one of them.
For other Air versions, DreamDrive Pro’s is an optional add-on with a price that starts at $9,000 in the U.S., which is a lot less than the $12,000 Tesla asks for its Full Self-Driving suite. In Canada, Lucid’s customers are not that lucky, though: the DreamDrive Pro’s price goes to 12,000 CAD. This is significantly more than the 10,600 CAD Tesla asks for its FSD suite.
Lucid Air uses “up to 32 sensors” to provide full DreamDrive Pro functionality, including cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors as well as long-distance high-resolution LiDAR. DreamDrive is supposed to act as an invisible co-pilot that helps the driver rather than replaces him.
The updates started on Wednesday, February 2 with the DreamDrive Part 1, update 1.1.4, and continued the next day with Part 2 (1.1.5). Both updates help make the DreamDrive Pro a usable assistance package, while also optimizing various software functions. Some customers also reported a further 1.17 update went through with further refinements, specifically to the sensitivity of the Distracted Driver Alert and Drowsy Driver Alert to more accurately detect unattentive driving.
With all the missing parts patched and glitches ironed out, Lucid moved to monetize the DreamDrive Pro and announced its FSD-fighting suite’s pricing for North America. Of course, DreamDrive Pro comes standard in the Lucid Air Dream Edition, as well as the Grand Touring trim, so you need not worry about the price if you ordered one of them.
For other Air versions, DreamDrive Pro’s is an optional add-on with a price that starts at $9,000 in the U.S., which is a lot less than the $12,000 Tesla asks for its Full Self-Driving suite. In Canada, Lucid’s customers are not that lucky, though: the DreamDrive Pro’s price goes to 12,000 CAD. This is significantly more than the 10,600 CAD Tesla asks for its FSD suite.
Lucid Air uses “up to 32 sensors” to provide full DreamDrive Pro functionality, including cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors as well as long-distance high-resolution LiDAR. DreamDrive is supposed to act as an invisible co-pilot that helps the driver rather than replaces him.