Lucid Reveals DreamDrive its Ultra-Intuitive Advanced Driver Assistance System

Over the past few months, we've seen a great deal about Lucid and its upcoming Air EV sedan, but this is the first time we get a look at its driver assistance system DreamDrive. 6 photos



Ultimately, DreamDrive is far more than just the interface between the driver and the vehicle, though. In fact, Lucid says that one of its key features is that many won't notice it at all. How's that work?



DreamDrive is supposed to be a sort of "invisible co-pilot," one that "you'll hardly notice at all." It uses 32 different sensors, including ultrasonic sensors, short and long-range radar, and lidar technology.



All of these come together to provide more safety, more luxury, and a more enjoyable ride in the Lucid Air. In addition, the company highlighted how much DreamDrive will impact highway trips too.



Lane-centering assist is said to care for keeping you in the middle of the lane; while adaptive cruise control allows the Air to speed up or slow down to maintain a safe distance with the vehicle just ahead of it. Much like GM SuperCruise, it will monitor the driver's attention and alert them if they're not focused on the road.



Lucid has even set up DreamDrive to find a suitable rest stop. In the example, it was a coffee shop, for when it's time to take a break and recharge for the rest of the drive. Lucid also takes advantage of the 21-speaker sound system in the Air.



Drivers won't just get a standard alert sound when something is wrong, or an accident is predicted. Instead, the system will selectively use speakers to draw attention to a specific area.











