Lucid Air Powertrain Could Take Another Motor for No Less Than 2,010 HP in Total

It's been two days since the launch of the Lucid Air, which is usually plenty of time for the dust to settle. However, when we're talking about a 1,080 hp electric sedan capable of beating the quarter mile in 9.9 seconds, those tiny particles might remain airborne for a little longer.
We haven't had anything quite like this since the launch of the Tesla Model S, probably. The Tesla Roadster could try and make a case for itself, but there's a big difference: one is supposed to launch mere months after its presentation while the other was first shown in 2017 and is still at least one year away, if not two.
Of course, if 2020 taught us anything it's that a lot can happen between now and the second quarter of 2021 when the first Lucid Air deliveries are scheduled to begin. But assuming everything goes to plan, we're looking at less than a year before the first production-grade cars reach their new owners.
Those who decide to invest in a Lucid Air will get a sedan with up to 1,080 hp and 517 miles (832 km) of range (both figures vary depending on trim) that, at this moment, looks like the future of the electric vehicle trend. Watching Tesla fans try to dismiss the newcomer and resorting to "I don't like its design" (even though it's clean and modern) or "it's not available yet" (alright, that's a valid point, but neither is the new Roadster and you don't hear them questioning it) has become one of our favorite recreational activities.
But if this report is true, it looks like things could get even worse for the Tesla followers who claim to support all EVs but are quick to bash those that don't have the Tesla badge on them. According to AutoBlog, the Lucid Motors powertrain has enough potential to break the 2,000 horsepower barrier.
The current range-topping version has one electric motor for each of the two axles, with the combined power sitting at 1,080 hp. The report, which is based on a media preview held before the launch event by Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, claims that the output of the company's drive units can be pushed up to 670 hp. That means the Air could get 1,340 hp without any hardware intervention, much like Tesla has been pushing up the Model S output via over-the-air software updates.
Of course, that's still quite a bit short of the 2,010 hp promised in the title. The jump comes courtesy of the option to have two motors installed on the rear axle instead of one for a grand total of three driving units. Will Lucid do that? It's hard to tell at this point, but it wouldn't surprise us if this were the kind of option the company would keep in reserve, waiting for Tesla's next move. Plaid Model S? No problem, we have something even better.
If that turns out to be the case, it shows that Lucid Motors isn't just capable of producing a state-of-the-art vehicle, it also has the nose to navigate in this highly competitive industry. That's probably a trait that will turn out to be just as useful.
