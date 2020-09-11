Fast and Furious 9 Is Going to Space, Michelle Rodriguez Confirms

The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise should have been out in May 2020, had it not been for the ongoing health crisis and still-standing restrictions. It has since been rescheduled for April 2021, and here’s a bit that’s bound to make the long wait even harder: someone’s going to space.
That’s right: space, the final frontier, will be conquered by someone from Dom’s crew. This was first hinted at by Ludacris, in a July interview for SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle show, when co-host Julia Cunningham hypothetically offered space as the next location for a FF adventure. Caught off guard, Ludacris confirmed a space scene and even went as far as to say that he was “in it,” though he had yet to see what it looked like.
As it turns out, he wasn’t fibbing. Michelle Rodriguez was on the same show the other day, when Cunningham approached the same topic as she did with Luda, directly asking her if she was going to space with him in Fast 9. Michelle’s reaction, if not genuine, is proof that she really is a much better actress than many tend to give her credit for.
“Oh, no way!,” she says in surprise. “How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!”
Michelle went on to say that she wasn’t in the space scene, and then tried to change the subject about how she was able to get a black female writer on the team. The idea, she added, was to add more depth to the female characters on the franchise, which was impossible before through exclusively through the male gaze.
Again, if these two actors are deliberately lying about someone going to space on Fast 9, that’s some serious acting happening right there. See it for yourself.
