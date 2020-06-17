Lowered and Wrapped Audi R8 Is the Dream Car You Can Park in Your Digital Garage

And the lowered and wrapped Audi R8 that you see here is the living proof in this regard, as it’s created in Need for Speed: Heat with the customization optionss available in the game. So yes, you can also park this car in your NFS garage, albeit it goes without saying it’s not necessarily easy to make the R8 look like the one you see here.This lowered and wrapped Audi R8 is the creation of Instagram user rt_graphy, who shared this clean design today (June 17 )as living proof of how far the world of tuning can go in a simple game like Need for Speed.And of course, the R8 is the kind of car where a lowered body and a custom wrap just makes sense.The version that’s available in NFS is the 2019 R8 V10 Performance Coupe, so the folks over at EA really picked one of the best Audis out there.In real-life, the R8 V10 Performance Coupe has a lot to offer, and needless to say, the most impressive part is the one hiding under the hood. The 2019 version comes with even more performance as compared to the previous model year R8, as the 5.2-liter V10 engine has been further optimized to deliver over 610 horsepower.In other words, this is a blazing fast supercar, so the 2019 R8 V10 Performance Coupe needs only a little over 3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph).So yes, this R8 is the kind of car that not only that has a well-deserved place in games like Need for Speed but can also look good in a wide variety of custom kits and wraps.