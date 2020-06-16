Lumma Design Turns Audi RSQ8 into Oversized Ultimate Hot Hatch

There are roughly two ways in which you can do car tuning: one is the discreet way, which is how sleepers are born, and the other is the not so discreet way. We'll let you decide in which category the Lumma CLR 8 RS falls into. But don't take too long to make up your mind.
That second way of doing things can be a dangerous path. Once you start adding body parts or heavily modifying existing ones, it's very easy to lose track of things and overdo it. The world is full of examples of remodeled cars you simply look at and think 'man, why would anyone pay money to have their cars made uglier? There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to them if you want to waste some time.
However, where there is a high risk, there's also high reward. You can't really come up with a striking-looking package without breaking a few eggs, so to speak, and we do believe Lumma Design has made quite a tasty omelet out of the already great Audi RSQ8.
There isn't really any point in showing restraint when it comes to performance vehicles, so the challenge here is to keep things within the confines of good taste. This CLR 8 RS, the name given by Lumma to this RSQ8 package, is bright orange, has golden wheels (other colors will be available), and pieces of exposed carbon fiber - and yet it all clicks somehow. Not only that but the lowered suspension together with the huge wheels (23 inches in diameter) mess around with the proportions of the Audi coupe SUV making it appear like a very potent hot hatch. At least from a distance.
The list of aesthetic modifications provided by Lumma Design is extensive and includes everything from the front spoiler lip to the extended wheel arches and the rear roof-mounted spoiler, all of them made out of ultra-light and high strength carbon fiber.
Even though it might not have been necessary given the RSQ8's standard power output of 600 hp, Lumma Design backs this sporty makeover with a boost in performance as well. Thanks to a proprietary performance enhancement module and a four-way sports exhaust system, the CLR 8 RS develops 705 hp and a monstrous 910 Nm (671 lb-ft) of torque. Well, that's the kind of oversized power you would expect from an oversized hot hatch, right?
The new package will be made available starting the fourth quarter of 2020 for a yet undisclosed price.
