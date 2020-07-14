Low Riding 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Is the Ultimate Asphalt Crawler

There’s practically no limit to what you can do to a car today, provided you have the right skills. But no matter how insane the resulting build is, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will sell.
The 1957 Chevrolet 3100 pickup we have in the gallery above is quite the looker. Sitting so close to the ground it seems it may sink into the road, with a fancy Okra finish on the body and a custom aged leather interior, it still wasn’t impressive enough to earn its owner the big bucks.
The pickup was on the lot of cars that went under the online hammer last week at the hands of auction house Barrett-Jackson. It didn’t sell because the reserve was not met, and that could mean two things: first, the owner wanted a bit too much for it, or second, get your money ready as it’s sure to pop up on a future auction quite fast.
So, what should you be getting your money ready for?
The 3100 is part of the Advance-Design series of trucks manufactured by Chevrolet from 1947 to 1955. It was the company’s first major redesign after the war, and proved quite successful until the Task Force Series came and took over. The 3100 was the smallest of the bunch, a half-ton machine that in more recent times has become a favorite of the custom industry.
This one here has been modified extensively. Built on a Roadster Shop chassis, it employs an Air Lift Performance suspension to get itself so close to the ground it hurts looking at it. Visually the, the white on the bumpers and front grille perfectly match the color chosen for the rest of the body, but also the chromed Ridler wheels.
The most important thing is the number of horses this little pickup hides under the hood. We’re talking about over 600 hp coming from a LS2 engine that works together with a 6-speed manual transmission.
