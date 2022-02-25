Low-Mile 2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Is the Italian Stallion Your Stable Needs

The House of Noale has graced the motorcycle realm with many wonderful machines, and this is one of their finest.
Within its aluminum twin-spar framework, the 2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory houses a fuel-injected 1,077cc four-cylinder goliath, which is mated to a six-speed cassette-type gearbox and a wet slipper clutch. Featuring dual overhead cams and four valves per cylinder head, the liquid-cooled V4 engine is fully capable of producing 175 feral horses at 11,000 rpm.
When the bike’s digital tachometer shows 9,000 revs, a brutal torque output of 89 pound-feet (121 Nm) will be accomplished at the crankshaft. Upon reaching the rear chain-driven cast aluminum hoop, this force can result in speeds of up to 155 mph (249 kph). Additionally, Aprilia’s two-wheeled phenom prides itself with a blistering quarter-mile time of no more than 10.5 seconds.
At the front, plentiful stopping power is generated by dual 330 mm (13 inches) stainless-steel discs and radially-mounted Brembo M50 calipers with four pistons. On the other end, you’ll find a twin-piston floating caliper biting a single brake rotor that measures 220 mm (8.7 inches) in diameter. The Tuono sits on TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks up north and an Ohlins piggyback monoshock down south.
Finally, this menacing gladiator has a wheelbase of 1,450 mm (57.1 inches), while its dry weight is rated at a modest 408 pounds (185 kg). The specimen featured in this article’s photo gallery has approximately 10,700 miles (17,200 km) on the odometer, and it carries an array of aftermarket items installed under current ownership.
These components include a Puig windshield, an Evotech Performance tail tidy and billet aluminum rear-mounted foot pegs from Woodcraft, as well as a top-shelf titanium exhaust system developed by Spark. The Italian marvel is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the top bid of $3,000 will obviously not be meeting the reserve. If you’re feeling more generous, be sure to get in on the action by March 1, as that’s when the auction will end.
When the bike’s digital tachometer shows 9,000 revs, a brutal torque output of 89 pound-feet (121 Nm) will be accomplished at the crankshaft. Upon reaching the rear chain-driven cast aluminum hoop, this force can result in speeds of up to 155 mph (249 kph). Additionally, Aprilia’s two-wheeled phenom prides itself with a blistering quarter-mile time of no more than 10.5 seconds.
At the front, plentiful stopping power is generated by dual 330 mm (13 inches) stainless-steel discs and radially-mounted Brembo M50 calipers with four pistons. On the other end, you’ll find a twin-piston floating caliper biting a single brake rotor that measures 220 mm (8.7 inches) in diameter. The Tuono sits on TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks up north and an Ohlins piggyback monoshock down south.
Finally, this menacing gladiator has a wheelbase of 1,450 mm (57.1 inches), while its dry weight is rated at a modest 408 pounds (185 kg). The specimen featured in this article’s photo gallery has approximately 10,700 miles (17,200 km) on the odometer, and it carries an array of aftermarket items installed under current ownership.
These components include a Puig windshield, an Evotech Performance tail tidy and billet aluminum rear-mounted foot pegs from Woodcraft, as well as a top-shelf titanium exhaust system developed by Spark. The Italian marvel is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the top bid of $3,000 will obviously not be meeting the reserve. If you’re feeling more generous, be sure to get in on the action by March 1, as that’s when the auction will end.