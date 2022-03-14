Long-time Trucking Veteran Becomes World’s First Remote Pod Operator for Autonomous EVs

Einride, a Swedish freight technology company, is creating a new position within its workforce. Meet the world’s first ever Remote Pod Operator, a job taken by long-time trucking veteran Tiffany Heathcott, but with many other openings soon to become available.
This position will supposedly shift how human beings operate autonomous vehicles in the freight industry, so if you have experience with freight trucks, it might be time to consider futureproofing that resume and looking into working remotely.
Remote Pod Operators will observe and support an Einride Pod whenever it’s operating autonomously – their task is to ensure that the pods run optimally and safely. It’s important to note that the operators will not be driving the vehicles themselves, but rather just providing operational support (to multiple pods at a time) using their Automated Driving Systems.
Compared to conventional trucking, remote operation is considered safer and more practical.
“As we continue to scale our autonomous and electric solutions, we knew that we also needed to look at the jobs that are required to support safe and scalable implementation and we saw a market gap for this kind of role,” said Einride founder and CEO, Robert Falck.
“We believe that going autonomous does not equate to losing the human element. We believe the opposite, that tech is stronger with the human element still in the loop and we are dedicated to creating a safer rollout of our autonomous and electric technology with this remote operation approach.”
In order to become a Remote Pod Operator for Einride, first you must go through a full trainee program, accredited by the Swedish company’s personnel. Operators will be trained and tested on all types of operating modes and safety protocols. Also, all U.S. Remote Pod Operators are required to have an Active CDL license B class or above, in addition to previous commercial driving experience.
“Once other truck drivers are able to see what the remote approach to shipping can do for them, both on a professional and personal level, I’m confident that more and more will want to take part in creating lasting change,” stated Heathcott, the world’s first Remote Pod Operator.
