Long-Lost Ford Cortina GT Wagon, One of Only 5 Made, Found in Detroit

Built from 1962 to 1982 and sold in over four million units, the Ford Cortina is one of Britain's most legendary cars. It's not quite as famous in the US, but a left-hand-drive version was imported from 1967 to 1970.
The first-generation model (1962-1966) is obviously the most desirable iteration, while the beefed-up Lotus Cortina is the most sought-after and valuable. It's also a rare classic, with only 3,306 examples made in three years. But it's not the rarest Cortina out there.
That award goes to a station wagon version of the Cortina GT Mark I. Unfamiliar with the GT? Well, it's a performance-oriented model that Ford conceived to bridge the gap between the regular Cortina and the Lotus variant. Launched in 1963, it featured a lowered suspension and an upgraded "pre-crossflow" four-cylinder engine.
The 1.5-liter mill boasted a different camshaft profile, unique cylinder-head casting with larger ports, tubular exhaust headers, and a twin-choke carburetor. It was rated 78 horsepower, 18 more than the Cortina 1500 Super. For reference, the Lotus Cortina came with 105 horsepower on tap.
How rare is the GT? Well, there are no specific production numbers to run by, but it's pretty common when compared to the Lotus version. However, the left-hand-drive variant is a hard-to-find gem, especially in station wagon guise. And that's because Ford didn't make any for public use. The GT wagon LHD is actually shrouded in mystery, but word has it Ford might have built one or two batches of 25 cars for the Kenyan police.
In addition, there are reports by previous employees that up to five examples may have been sent for testing to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. And here's the interesting bit: no one had seen any of these cars until someone found one in a barn in Pennsylvania a few years ago. The Cortina GT wagon now resides in a storage unit in Detroit, and it's thought to be the last of its kind. Fortunately, Tom Cotter of Hagerty's "Barn Find Hunter" just went there to document it.
Not surprisingly for a classic that spent decades in storage, the Cortina is in poor condition. Sure, it's still in one piece and displays a remarkably low amount of rust, but it's missing quite a few bits. It's unclear whether the current owner is planning to restore it soon, but the fact this unicorn wagon has been found is fantastic, to say the least.
The car makes a rather brief appearance at the 6:20-minute mark in the video below, and it's still locked inside the warehouse. However, you'll also get to see several fine British classics from the same collection. It includes a 1971 Rover P6, a 1963 Triumph Herald, and a Triumph Dolomite Sprint. The guy also has a Jaguar E-Type Series I that he's planning to restore. Hit the play button below to check them out.
