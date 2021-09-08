AMC Eagle: One of the Most Influential Yet Underrated American-Built Vehicles of All Time

Live Pics: Updated 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M Land in Munich Wearing Competition Duds

Instead of 4.1 seconds, the X3 M and X4 M will now hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.9 seconds, while the Competition models will need just 3.7 seconds instead of roughly 4 seconds flat. Let’s start with the styling though, because it’s slightly bolder than before, which is either a good thing or a bad thing. While the grille is indeed larger, it’s certainly not gigantic, and we should be thankful for that, especially since the headlights have shrunk a little bit and the LED taillights look slightly different as well.Now, these being the M variants, they also feature more aggressive bumpers, larger wheels and of course, flamboyant colors. The two cars showcased at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show in Munich actually have the exact same colors as the X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition models BMW originally presented during the online reveal back in June. The Sao Paulo Yellow on that X4 M Competition model is especially appealing.Speaking of things that are appealing, these two crossovers are powered by the same S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six unit, which now comes with a 3D-printed cylinder head core and a lightweight crankshaft, just like the M3 and M4. As a result, the regular X3 M and X4 M now produce an extra 13 lb-ft (18 Nm) of torque, while the Competition versions get an extra 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) of torque, to go with the same power output as before.This means that you get 473 hp (480 ps) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) in the non-Competition models and 503 hp (510 ps) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) in the flagship specs. Everything then gets sent to the rear-biased all-wheel drive system with the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox, resulting in improved 0-60 times across the board.Instead of 4.1 seconds, the X3 M and X4 M will now hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.9 seconds, while the Competition models will need just 3.7 seconds instead of roughly 4 seconds flat.