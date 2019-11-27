First BMW X4 M Donuts Filmed in Russia, Obviously

View this post on Instagram

Оцените от 0 до 10 как исполняет X4M 😈 Меня очень удивила местная система полного привода MxDrive - с одной стороны здесь нет возможности отключить привод на переднюю ось и дрифтить на задней, как на BMW M5 F90, но… ⠀ Но когда я попробовал сделать добротного бублика, то MxDrive понял это и уже через пару вращений перешел на задний привод, это отчетливо видно по передним колесам + я это очень сильно почувствовал и обрадовался!) 🤘🏽😜 ⠀ Аппарат на каждый день просто пожар, скоро подведем итоги по опросу с ценником, он конечно же кусается, как и все крутое на рынке…) Старт от 6 820 000 рублей 😅 ⠀ p.s. а на моем лайфе Вас ждет ВЕСЬМА ДЕРЗКИЕ разогревочные бублики, ЗАЦЕНИТЕ - @alan_enileev_life ⬅️ ⠀ — ⠀ Rate from 0 to 10 how cool all new BMW X4M in donuts mode 😈 ⠀ I was really surprised how MxDrive all wheel drive system decided to switch to rear wheel drive during this madness, that’s really cool for having fun!) 🤘🏽😜 ⠀ But no official possibilities to switch off front wheel drive completely like on BMW M5 F90 🔥 ⠀ p.s. also check some HOT PRACTICING DONUTS ON @ALAN_ENILEEV_LIFE ⬅️ ⠀ — ⠀ #BMW_test #X4M_test #donuts_test ⠀ — ⠀ #BMW #BMWM #MPOWER #MPERFORMANCE #X4M #X3M #X5M #X6M #M2 #M3 #M4 #M5 #M6 #M8 #BMWRU #БМВ #donuts ⠀ — ⠀ #Moscow #Russia #Москва #Россия #car #cars #SUV #AMG #Audi #Mercedes

