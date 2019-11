First BMW X4 M Donuts Filmed in Russia, Obviously

SUV

It seems perfect for the market, which seems to enjoy every big German car, with bonus points if it sounds naughty. But the Russians also want something that can kind of drift, at least under certain conditions.Most of the smoky donut debut videos we've seen come from Russia. It's a celebration of power and opulence, plus we're always amazed how the owners can get away with hooning at some of the most public places in Moscow.This comes from one of the most popular reviewers/vloggers, Alan Enileev. It's quite interesting to see how the M xDrive allows for such stunts even without snow, although that little patch of dirt might have helped with the loosening of the traction.From the outside, the new X3 M and X4 M look similar to their M40i counterparts, in contrast with the much bolder upcoming M3/M4 . But it's what's on the inside that counts because these two come with a new 3-linter twin-turbo, the S58. It produces a savage 510 or 503 horsepower (depending on the measuring system). That's the same as the Alfa and the GLC 63.Anyway, the setup of thisis not for the faint of heart because it jolts you over every road imperfection. So the dynamic handling abilities come at a cost, but people have indeed been begging BMW to make the top-end models more savage.Will the Russians care? Well, the ones that just want a soft but fast daily will probably be more interested in the bigger X5 M50i that costs roughly the same money. But those who go to Topcar for lowered suspension or carbon cladding... they'll just fall in love with this.