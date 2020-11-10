Lifted 1970 Chevrolet Pickup Rides on 18-Inch Wheels, Looks Massive

Americans fell in love with pickup trucks right after the Second World War. Sure, there had been attempts at creating this market before, but it was not until pickups (and trucks in general) proved their worth on the world’s battlefields that customers started taking notice of their capabilities.
Last year alone, the country ate over three million units, not-so-equally divided between the several brands that make them. As you already know, Ford’s F-Series is at the top of the food chain, and has been so for years.
Yet the 3 million units-strong market only covers new pickups. No one is counting how many second-hand or customized machines of this type are changing hands each year. But just a quick browse on one of the gazillion sales websites will tell you that number should be massive.
As part of autoevolution’s Chevrolet Month coverage, we’ve already talked quite a bit about the bowtie’s trucks. We particularly like the older ones, brought back to life by talented hands. Like say the 1970 example we have here, one that doesn’t need that many words to make up the perfect image of a massive, stunning build.
Riding on 18-inch, blacked out wheels wrapped in Toyo Open Country tires, the lifted body of the pickup moves along thanks to a 350ci (5.7-liter) crate engine linked to a 4-speed manual transmission, and breathing through a dual exhaust. There are 41,000 miles (66,000 km) on the orange machine.
Carefully crafted inside as well, the Chevy pickup sports a cloth bench seat, and orange surrounds on the gauges to match the exterior paint.
Equipped with power steering, power front disc brakes, and a new sway bar, the custom Chevy is now selling for $38,350.
Yet the 3 million units-strong market only covers new pickups. No one is counting how many second-hand or customized machines of this type are changing hands each year. But just a quick browse on one of the gazillion sales websites will tell you that number should be massive.
As part of autoevolution’s Chevrolet Month coverage, we’ve already talked quite a bit about the bowtie’s trucks. We particularly like the older ones, brought back to life by talented hands. Like say the 1970 example we have here, one that doesn’t need that many words to make up the perfect image of a massive, stunning build.
Riding on 18-inch, blacked out wheels wrapped in Toyo Open Country tires, the lifted body of the pickup moves along thanks to a 350ci (5.7-liter) crate engine linked to a 4-speed manual transmission, and breathing through a dual exhaust. There are 41,000 miles (66,000 km) on the orange machine.
Carefully crafted inside as well, the Chevy pickup sports a cloth bench seat, and orange surrounds on the gauges to match the exterior paint.
Equipped with power steering, power front disc brakes, and a new sway bar, the custom Chevy is now selling for $38,350.