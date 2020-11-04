Ford Takes a Jab at GM, Won't Offer $100,000+ Electric Vehicles

We all knew the Hummer EV would be a serious piece of kit, both in terms of EV technology and off-road capability. We didn’t expect, however, for General Motors to announce a starting price of $112,595 for the first year of production.
This got Ford thinking, and in the words of Jim Farley, “we are not going after the $100,000-plus market.” The head honcho of the Dearborn-based automaker told Wards Auto that pricing for future EVs destined for Europe and the U.S. will range “between $45,000 and $70,000” for utility and commercial vehicles.
Farley makes a point for playing the long game, which sounds like the best scenario possible for an industry that has taken a turn for the worse because of the worldwide health crisis. At the present moment, Ford has no fewer than four plants in North America targeted for building EVs, including the Rouge complex.
The electric vehicle center in Dearborn, Michigan is where the F-150 Electric will be manufactured from 2022 for the 2023 model year. Approximately $700 million will be invested in the factory, and this money will also translate to 300 new jobs that will support the electric pickup truck’s production. In addition to a teaser photo of the front fascia, we also know that a dual-motor powertrain will be available.
But most importantly, Ford has also given us a pricing range where the F-150 Electric will slot in. Between $45,000 and $70,000 is a huge range, indeed, but the economies of scale are probably going to keep costs under control as opposed to newcomers such as the Rivian R1T. As a brief refresher, the startup from Plymouth, Michigan is asking $69,000 before the federal tax credit for the entry-level spec of its pickup.
“There's been a lot written about the electrification of our industry and Ford’s bet is different,” added the head honcho. “We’re betting on a full lineup of commercial electrified vehicles,” which will include the all-electric Transit that will be revealed on November 12th.
