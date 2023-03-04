Lewis Hamilton Believes Mercedes' 2023 F1 Car Is at a Worse Pace Deficit Than Last Year

As the Bahrain pre-season test came and went ahead of the start of Formula 1’s 2023 season, fans were able to see how the teams tackled last year’s issues. But as is usually the case with any new year in the sport, questions arose whether some teams were sandbagging (intentionally not showing the car’s true pace), with many fingers pointed at Mercedes.

26 photos Photo: Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team / Twitter